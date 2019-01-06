It was a return to looks of color on the Golden Globes red carpet after last year's show of #MeToo solidarity in black. The night's co-host, Sandra Oh, led things off in a classic Hollywood bob and white gown with an asymmetrical neckline as she posed with her evening's hosting partner, Andy Samberg.

Oh's side coif and gently bedazzled draped look Sunday was paired with a red lip and high platforms that lent extra sparkle. She stacked diamond bracelets on her left wrist.

Idris Elba, People's sexiest man, went tieless but was stunning nonetheless in a jade green tuxedo jacket and vest. Elsie Fisher, the 15-year-old star of "Eighth Grade," wore a red velvet suit by Kenzo. Amy Adams donned custom green by Calvin Klein.