TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — Police are searching for suspects in a fatal shooting that killed three men and injured four during a brawl at a popular Los Angeles-area bowling alley and karaoke bar.

Cell phone video aired by KNBC-TV shows groups of people fighting late Friday at Gable House Bowl in the coastal city of Torrance.

People scream and run away from the melee as gunshots ring out.

Police Sgt. Ronald Harris says Sunday that detectives don't know if there may be more than one suspect.

Investigators have not released details about what led to the gunfire. Witnesses say it stemmed from the fight between two large groups.

Officers found seven men with gunshot wounds.

Three died at the scene and two were taken to a hospital.

Two others were hit but not hospitalized.