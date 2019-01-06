TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's semi-official Fars news agency says a 5.9-magnitude earthquake has jolted the country's western province of Kermanshah, with no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Fars said Sunday's temblor rocked the Kurdish town of Gilan-e-Gharb, which was one of the Kurdish areas that suffered extensive damage from a 7.2-magnitude earthquake in November that killed 600 people in western Iran.

Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes. In 2003, a 6.6-magnitude quake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.