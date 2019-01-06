TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

Manchester City looks to follow Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham into the last 32 of the FA Cup by beating second-tier Rotherham at home in one of eight third-round matches. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. First story by 1500 GMT. Separate reports on merit.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

Advertisement

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona visits Getafe aiming to protect its three-point lead of the Spanish league, while second-place Atletico Madrid visits third-place Sevilla. Fifth-place Real Madrid also hosts Real Sociedad. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1715 GMT, 600 words by 200 GMT, with photos.

WITH:

— SOC-GETAFE-BARCELONA — UPCOMING: 250 words by 2200 GMT, with photos.

— SOC-REAL MADRID-REAL SOCIEDAD — UPCOMING: 250 words by 1930 GMT, with photos.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-PAKISTAN

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Armed with a four-man fast-bowling attack that has a strong claim to be the best in the world, South Africa won the second test and the series against Pakistan by making the 41 runs it needed on the morning of the fourth day on Sunday. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 649 words, photos.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-INDIA

SYDNEY — Poor weather now appears to be India's most significant obstacle in getting the 10 wickets it needs to win the fourth and final test and achieve its first victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 40 years. By Keiran Smith. SENT: 666 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-MEN'S SLALOM

ZAGREB, Croatia — Marco Schwarz led an Austrian sweep of the top three in the opening run of a men's World Cup slalom on Sunday. SENT: 130 words, photos.

TEN--BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL

BRISBANE, Australia — Kei Nishikori won his first ATP title since Memphis in 2016 with a dominating final set to beat Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in the Brisbane International final on Sunday. Earlier, Karolina Pliskova won her second Brisbane title, beating Lesia Tsurenko 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 after coming within just two points of defeat. SENT: 207 words, photos.

TEN--ASB CLASSIC

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Julia Goerges defended her singles title at the WTA Tour's ASB Classic, ending the amazing run of Canadian qualifier Bianca Andreescu 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 in Sunday's final. SENT: 244 words, photos.

SOC--ASIAN CUP

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Jordan pulled off one of the biggest wins in its history by beating defending champion Australia 1-0 in a surprise result to kick off the second day of the Asian Cup on Sunday. SENT: 238 words, photos - will be updated.

ALSO:

— HKO--WORLD JUNIORS — Finland wins world junior hockey title, beating US 3-2. SENT: 361 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.