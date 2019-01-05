TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

England's biggest teams launch their bids to win the FA Cup, with Manchester United, Arsenal and titleholder Chelsea in third-round action against lower-league teams on Saturday. Looking for a fifth straight win under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United hosts Reading while Chelsea is at home to Nottingham Forest and Arsenal visits Blackpool. There are 22 games in total. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. First story at 1400 GMT. Will be updated throughout the day.

TEN--BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL

BRISBANE, Australia — U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka missed a chance to reach the Brisbane International final and move up to the No. 3 ranking after a 6-2, 6-4 loss to Lesia Tsurenko. By John Pye. SENT: 710 words, photos.

TEN--HOPMAN CUP

PERTH, Australia — Roger Federer won the Hopman Cup for a record third time after Switzerland beat Germany in a deciding mixed doubles on Saturday. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1400 GMT, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Alaves seeks to keep its surprisingly unbeaten record at home in the Spanish league this season with Valencia the latest visitors. Also, Real Betis goes to Huesca and Rayo Vallecano plays at Valladolid. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1730 GMT, 300 words by 2200 GMT.

SOC--ASIAN CUP

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — The newly expanded 24-team Asian Cup opens with the host United Arab Emirates playing Bahrain. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1900 GMT, photos

BKN--KNICKS-KANTER-LONDON

LOS ANGELES — New York center Enes Kanter will not travel to London for the Knicks' upcoming international game because he believes he could be assassinated for his opposition to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 370 words, photos.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-INDIA

SYDNEY — Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja spun India into complete command of the fourth and final test to have Australia at 236-6, trailing by 386 runs when play was abandoned due to poor weather at the Sydney Cricket Ground. By Keiran Smith. SENT: 570 words, photos.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-SRI LANKA

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand — Thisara Perera smashed 13 sixes in an astonishing display of power hitting which took Sri Lanka to the brink of a remarkable win over New Zealand on Saturday in the second one-day international. SENT: 600 words.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-PAKISTAN

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Pakistan fought back with its best session of the series only for a 132-run stand between Shan Masood and Asad Shafiq to be broken by South Africa just before tea on Day 3 of the second test on Saturday. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 500 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S SLALOM

American Mikaela Shiffrin is after a personal best seventh straight World Cup slalom victory, this time in Zagreb, while Petra Vlhova of Slovakia strives for her second win in 2019. By Eric Willemsen. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1600 GMT, photos.

TEN--ASB CLASSIC

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Unseeded Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu beat third-seeded Su-wei Hsieh 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday to advance to the final of the ASB Classic against defending champion Julia Goerges. SENT: 240 words, photos.

TEN--SHENZHEN OPEN

SHENZHEN, China — Aryna Sabalenka got a confidence boost for the upcoming Australian Open after beating Alison Riske 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3 in the Shenzhen Open final on Saturday. SENT: 170 words.

GLF--TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

KAPALUA, Hawaii — Gary Woodland wasn't making any putts until he chipped in for birdie, and then he couldn't miss. Woodland broke away from a five-way tie for the lead Friday by running off five straight birdies, and then finishing with one more for another 6-under 67 that gave him a three-shot lead going into the weekend at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 850 words, photos.

BKO--PITINO-GREEK RIVALRY

PIRAEUS, Greece — Rick Pitino's winning streak with Greek club Panathinaikos is over. By Demetris Nellas. SENT: 520 words, photos.

BKN--NBA CAPSULES

MILWAUKEE — Mike Budenholzer's first game against the team he coached for five seasons was no contest. Budenholzer's Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 33-point halftime lead and coasted to a 144-112 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night for their fifth straight victory. SENT: 1,100 words, photo.

HKO--WORLD JUNIORS

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Cayden Primeau made 35 saves, Oliver Wahlstrom and Alexander Chmelevski scored and the United States advanced to the world junior hockey final with a 2-1 victory over Russia on Friday. SENT: 550 words, photos.

HKN--NHL CAPSULES

PITTSBURGH — Olli Maatta and Matt Cullen scored 11 seconds apart in the first period, Matt Murray stopped 33 shots and the surging Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-0 on Friday night for their eighth straight victory. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

