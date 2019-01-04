EASTON, Pa. (AP) — A former Lehigh University student accused of poisoning his roommate has been ordered to jail over allegations he sought to flee to his native China by orchestrating his own deportation.

The Allentown Morning Call reports Yukai Yang was ordered Friday to be held in Northampton County Jail in Pennsylvania until his criminal charges are resolved.

Last week, prosecutors say they foiled an attempt by Yang to leave the country by making bail and cooperating with immigration agents, thereby avoiding prosecution.

Yang's defense team says he's not a flight risk and is entitled to bail.

Advertisement

Yang, a 23-year-old chemistry major, was charged last month with the attempted murder of his roommate, allegedly slipping the colorless, odorless chemical thallium into his food and drink.

Prosecutors are probing whether Yang also tried to poison a second Lehigh student.

___

Information from: The Morning Call, http://www.mcall.com