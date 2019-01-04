TEXAS CITY, Texas (AP) — Police say a person of interest in the fatal shooting of three children and the wounding of a woman has been arrested on an unrelated warrant in Southeast Texas.

Texas City Police say 27-year-old Junaid Hashim Mehmood surrendered and was jailed Thursday night.

The police statement doesn't describe the warrant nor explain the relationship between Mehmood, the wounded women and the children. Investigators haven't indicated a motive.

Police making a welfare check at Pointe Ann Apartments in Texas City Thursday evening found an infant, a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old dead. The woman had been shot in the head.

Advertisement

Texas City police Lt. Kenneth Brown described the woman's injuries as severe and told the Houston Chronicle that she couldn't speak.

Texas City is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Houston.