SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's new president says he is open to hosting a U.S. military base to counter Russian influence in the region.

Far-right former Brazilian army captain Jair Bolsonaro made the suggestion in a TV interview Thursday night.

Bolsonaro, who took office on Tuesday, is a fan of U.S. President Donald Trump.

In the interview to the SBT network, Bolsonaro said he is worried about Russia's closeness with Venezuelan leftist President Nicolas Maduro.

Russia and Venezuela had a joint training mission in the South American nation in December. The initiative was criticized by U.S Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Maduro, who will begin another term in office on Jan. 10 after a heavily criticized election, has accused Trump of plotting to remove him.

Bolsonaro has frequently criticized Maduro, calling him a "dictator."