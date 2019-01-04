TOP STORY:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

BIRKENHEAD, England — The third round of the FA Cup opens with Premier League club Tottenham playing at fourth-tier team Tranmere. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2230 GMT, photos.

GLF--MAUI MUSINGS-BUBBA

KAPALUA, Hawaii — Bubba Watson is known for crying after he wins. Even with three victories last year, his biggest tears were after a loss. And it really didn't have anything to do with losing. The source of his tears at the Ryder Cup in France can be traced to a piece of shrapnel Watson had removed from his father when he died. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 930 words, photos.

FBN--NFL TO CURLING

Defensive lineman Jared Allen retired from the NFL in 2015 and wasn't ready to give up on the competition he'd come to enjoy as a five-time All-Pro. His solution: The Olympics. By Jimmy Golen. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

TEN--ASB CLASSIC

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu knocked off another former No. 1 on Friday, beating seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams 6-7 (1) 6-1, 6-3 to reach the semifinals at the ASB Classic. SENT: 285 words.

SOCCER:

SOC--ASIAN CUP PREVIEW

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Sven-Goran Eriksson and Marcello Lippi are two of a number of high-profile international coaches preparing for this year's Asian Cup, which begins in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. By John Duerden. SENT: 735 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Espanyol hopes to end a six-match losing streak when it hosts Leganes, while Girona plays Levante. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2200 GMT.

CRICKET:

CRI--AUSTRALIA-INDIA

SYDNEY — India's quest for a first series win in Australia looks all but assured after Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant scored milestone centuries and the tourists declared at 622-7 near stumps on day two of the fourth and final test against Australia on Friday. By Keiran Smith. SENT: 670 words, photos.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-PAKISTAN

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Faf du Plessis and Temba Bavuma both made half-centuries Friday to give South Africa a commanding 104-run lead over Pakistan on the second day of the second test. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 290 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Harden rallies Rockets to wild OT win over Warriors, 135-134. SENT: 500 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Carey Price returns to Canadiens and shuts out Canucks. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

