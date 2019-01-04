TOP STORY:
SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP
BIRKENHEAD, England — The third round of the FA Cup opens with Premier League club Tottenham playing at fourth-tier team Tranmere. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2230 GMT, photos.
GLF--MAUI MUSINGS-BUBBA
KAPALUA, Hawaii — Bubba Watson is known for crying after he wins. Even with three victories last year, his biggest tears were after a loss. And it really didn't have anything to do with losing. The source of his tears at the Ryder Cup in France can be traced to a piece of shrapnel Watson had removed from his father when he died. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 930 words, photos.
FBN--NFL TO CURLING
Defensive lineman Jared Allen retired from the NFL in 2015 and wasn't ready to give up on the competition he'd come to enjoy as a five-time All-Pro. His solution: The Olympics. By Jimmy Golen. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.
TEN--ASB CLASSIC
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu knocked off another former No. 1 on Friday, beating seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams 6-7 (1) 6-1, 6-3 to reach the semifinals at the ASB Classic. SENT: 285 words.
SOCCER:
SOC--ASIAN CUP PREVIEW
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Sven-Goran Eriksson and Marcello Lippi are two of a number of high-profile international coaches preparing for this year's Asian Cup, which begins in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. By John Duerden. SENT: 735 words, photos.
SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP
BARCELONA, Spain — Espanyol hopes to end a six-match losing streak when it hosts Leganes, while Girona plays Levante. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2200 GMT.
CRICKET:
CRI--AUSTRALIA-INDIA
SYDNEY — India's quest for a first series win in Australia looks all but assured after Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant scored milestone centuries and the tourists declared at 622-7 near stumps on day two of the fourth and final test against Australia on Friday. By Keiran Smith. SENT: 670 words, photos.
CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-PAKISTAN
CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Faf du Plessis and Temba Bavuma both made half-centuries Friday to give South Africa a commanding 104-run lead over Pakistan on the second day of the second test. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 290 words, photos.
Other Stories:
— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Harden rallies Rockets to wild OT win over Warriors, 135-134. SENT: 500 words, photos.
— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Carey Price returns to Canadiens and shuts out Canucks. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.
