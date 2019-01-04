DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Congratulatory messages are flowing to Bangladesh's Prime Minister-elect Sheikh Hasina, ensuring she will withstand the reverberating calls to investigate serious allegations of widespread irregularities in Sunday's election that was dominated by her coalition.

Hasina is all set to form the government for a third consecutive time, and on Thursday the country's president invited her to form the Cabinet that will take oath on Monday.

India, China, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Qatar, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Bhutan and Pakistan have congratulated Hasina, while the United States and the European Union say they want to continue to cooperate.

An analyst says the U.N. "would be happy" to see Hasina at the helm.