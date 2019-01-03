BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Newly-departed Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke tells The Associated Press that he's been truthful with investigators looking into numerous ethics complaints against him and has no knowledge of a report that he lied.

Zinke's comments came after The Washington Post reported Thursday that the Justice Department's public integrity section was examining whether he lied to investigators from Interior's office of inspector general.

Zinke says the allegations are false and appeared to have been leaked to undermine his accomplishments as secretary.

He resigned last month, after Democrats critical of Zinke's tenure regained control of the House of Representatives in the November election. That was expected to lead to a wave of oversight hearings amid probes into the former Montana congressman's business dealings and his decision to block a tribal casino.