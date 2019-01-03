RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The newly elected governor of the state of Rio de Janeiro says police officers have been authorized to shoot and kill criminals armed with rifles.

Wilson Witzel, who campaigned on promises to fight drug trafficking and corruption, made his remarks Thursday in an interview with Band News radio.

In his swearing in speech on Jan.1, Witzel reiterated campaign promises to crack down on crime, one of the state's biggest problems. He called drug traffickers "narco-terrorists," adding they would "be treated like terrorists."

"Armed criminals have taken over and dominated portions of our territory, causing disgrace and disorder. I will not allow this 'parallel power' to continue," in the speech.