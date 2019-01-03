TOP STORY:

SOC--MAN CITY-LIVERPOOL

MANCHESTER, England — Premier League leader Liverpool plays at title contender Manchester City. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

CAR--F1-SCHUMACHER'S 50TH BIRTHDAY

Against the backdrop of celebrations marking Michael Schumacher's 50th birthday on Thursday, the medical condition of Formula One's most successful driver remains just as fiercely guarded by his close family. More than five years after a near-fatal brain injury in a skiing accident, the seven-time F1 champion continues to be cared for in total secrecy at home in the quiet Swiss town of Gland on the shores of Lake Geneva. He has been there since being transferred from a hospital in September 2014. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

TEN--BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL

BRISBANE, Australia — Naomi Osaka called in her coach for advice on how to swing momentum after losing the first set to Anastasija Sevastova, and it did the trick. The U.S. Open champion responded by conceding only five points in the next set on her way to a 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 win Thursday that secured her spot in the Brisbane International semifinals. By John Pye. SENT: 600 words, photos.

GLF--MAUI MUSINGS-POULTER

KAPALUA, Hawaii — Part of Ian Poulter's punishment for violating a PGA Tour policy is spending two weeks in Hawaii to start the new year. That would be a most literal interpretation of the penalty. And it only tells part of the story of how Poulter chose to make up for missing a tournament he was supposed to play. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 820 words, photos.

SOCCER:

SOC--SPAIN-SPOTLIGHT-ATLETICO

BARCELONA, Spain — Atletico Madrid starts 2019 under the highest expectations since coach Diego Simeone transformed it from an chronic underachiever into a perennial title contender seven years ago. Atletico has one date circled on the calendar: June 1, when its Wanda Metropolitano Stadium hosts the Champions League final. But Simeone's team is in the thick of fight for the Spanish league title, trailing leader Barcelona by three points before it visits third-place Sevilla on Sunday. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Real Madrid visits Villarreal to play a match that was postponed from last month so Madrid could play in the Club World Cup. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2230, photos.

CRICKET:

CRI--AUSTRALIA-INDIA

SYDNEY — Cheteshwar Pujara scored his third century of the tour and India took a big step towards winning a series in Australia for the first time as it reached 303-4 at the end of day one of the fourth and final test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. By Keiran Smith. SENT: 690 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Nets hold off Anthony Davis, Pelicans, 126-121. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Matt Murray makes 28 saves, Penguins rout Rangers 7-2. SENT: 710 words, photos.

