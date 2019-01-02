WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Marine has been shot and killed inside of the Marine Barracks in Washington.

News outlets, citing police, say the Marine was shot early Tuesday in an apparent accident. Marine Corps spokesman Chief Gunnery Sgt. John Jackson said the man did not shoot himself.

Authorities did not immediately release the Marine's name. But a Minnesota woman, Markelle Kuznia of Karlstad, told The Associated Press he was her 20-year-old son, Riley Kuznia. She said the military has not provided details of his death.

The mother said her son joined the Marines because "he felt it was his duty, and he said I need to give them some time of my life."

The Marine Barracks was founded in 1801 and is the oldest active Marine Corps post.