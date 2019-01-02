NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell on Wall Street on Wednesday morning, the first trading day of 2019, after more shaky economic news from China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped as much as 398 points in the first few minutes of trading, then recovered much of those losses. At 11 a.m., it was down 91 points.

That kind of up-and-down whiplash was typical during the last three months of last year.

A Chinese government survey and one by a major business magazine showed manufacturing in China weakened in December as global and domestic demand both cooled. That weighed on big exporters, with technology companies like Microsoft and industrials like Boeing taking sharp losses.

Advertisement

After gliding gently higher for years, propelled by rising corporate profits and extremely low interest rates from the Federal Reserve, stocks have been heaving up and down in recent months as a host of fears weigh on investors, including threats to global economic growth.

Many strategists on Wall Street expect the volatility to carry through the year.

Stocks are coming off their worst year in a decade. The benchmark S&P 500 fell 6 percent last year, its first substantial loss since 2008, and it has dropped more than 15 percent since late September. Many other stock indexes around the world fared even worse last year as traders saw signs the global economy was growing at a slower clip.

From September through the end of December, investors became more and more worried that challenges such as U.S.-China trade tensions, rising interest rates and political uncertainty could slow the economy and company profits more dramatically, and possibly tip the U.S. economy and the global one into a recession. The U.S. economy has been expanding for almost a decade, and stocks have risen steadily over that time.

Many Wall Street banks are forecasting a year of modest gains for stocks because stock prices tend to follow corporate profits over the long term. But most also say that they expect these sharp reversals to continue as investors try to handicap so many unknowns.

As of late morning, the S&P 500 index was down 14 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,491, and the Dow was down 0.4 percent to 23,237.

Most markets were closed on Tuesday for New Years' Day.

Prices on long-term government bonds rose, a sign investors had concerns about economic growth and were looking for safer options. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.66 percent from 2.69 percent.

Among technology companies, Microsoft gave up 1.4 percent to $100.12 and Apple fell 1.2 percent to $155.80. Industrials were also weak, with Boeing down 1.4 percent to $318.10 and 3M falling 1 percent to $188.45. Among internet stocks, Netflix shed 2.3 percent to $261.50.

After sharp losses at the start of trading, benchmark U.S. crude jumped 2.6 percent to $46.60 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 2.6 percent to $55.20 per barrel in London. Oil prices fell sharply over the last three months of 2018 as investors reacted to the possibility of weaker demand for energy as economic growth slowed.

All but one of the 11 of the stock groups that make up the S&P 500 were lower Wednesday morning, as energy companies rose. All but two of them finished last year with losses, as health care and utility companies made small gains.

Electric car maker Tesla sank after its fourth-quarter vehicle deliveries fell short of Wall Street projections. The company also said it is cutting the prices of its three cars by $2,000 each to help customers handle the gradual phase-out of federal electric vehicle tax credits. The stock gave up 8.7 percent to $303.96.

In other trading:

—The Nasdaq composite dropped 29 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,605.

—The dollar fell to 109.34 yen from 109.61 yen. The euro fell to $1.1355 from $1.1445. The British pound slid to $1.2606 from $1.2752.

—France's CAC 40 fell 1.2 percent and the British FTSE 100 dipped 0.2 percent. Germany's DAX lost 0.1 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng tumbled 2.8 percent and Seoul's Kospi gave up 1.5 percent. Tokyo's markets were closed.

____

Business Writer Stan Choe contributed to this story from New York.

____

AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP