Manchester United is a different proposition under interim coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is looking for his fourth straight win at the helm in a match at Newcastle. Among the five other matches, fourth-place Chelsea hosts Southampton. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

TEN--BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL-NADAL OUT

BRISBANE, Australia — Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Brisbane International with a strained left thigh on the eve of his first scheduled competitive match of the season. The second-ranked Nadal had a bye in the first round and arrived in Australia after withdrawing from an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi following one match. By John Pye. SENT: 600 words, photos.

AF-RUN--SOUTH AFRICA-100 MARATHONS

JOHANNESBURG — Crazy, overwhelming, deeply exhausting. Mina Guli, an Australian activist seeking to highlight global water shortages and encourage people to conserve, talks bluntly about her battle to complete 100 marathons in 100 days across the world. By Christopher Torchia. SENT: 520 words.

SOC--CHELSEA-PULISIC

DORTMUND, Germany — Christian Pulisic became the most expensive American soccer player in history after completing a transfer to English club Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday. Chelsea paid 64 million euros ($73 million) for the 20-year-old United States winger, who will be loaned back to Dortmund for the rest of this season. The German club won't have to pay Chelsea for the loan. SENT: 360 words, photos.

SOC--MAN CITY-LIVERPOOL

MANCHESTER, England — When Manchester City and Liverpool last met in the Premier League, a fixture usually bulging with goals failed to live up to its billing as the most entertaining in English soccer. A 0-0 draw at Anfield in October left a worldwide audience somewhat underwhelmed. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 650 words, photos.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-INDIA

SYDNEY — There's no doubt ahead of the series finale about Virat Kohli's squad taking the Border-Gavaskar Trophy back to India. There's plenty of uncertainty, though, about Ravi Ashwin's involvement at the Sydney Cricket Ground, and what influence that could have on India's main goal of the tour Down Under: to win a test series on Australian soil for the first time. SENT: 615 words, photos.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-INDIA-BABY STEPS

SYDNEY — It turns out, they were just kidding. Some light has been shed on the on-field banter between rival wicketkeepers with an Instagram post by the wife of Australia captain Tim Paine praising India's young gloveman Rishabh Pant as the "Best babysitter." SENT: 375 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Leonard scores career best 45, Raptors beat Jazz 122-116. SENT: 635 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Bruins beat Blackhawks 4-2 in Winter Classic at Notre Dame. SENT: 430 words, photos.

