A woman and her 10-year-old daughter have been electrocuted on a rural property in North Queensland, possibly while fixing a cable to a semi-trailer. Police said the pair was killed just after midday on New Year's Eve on a private property at Tumoulin, southwest of Cairns.

"The initial advice is they were connecting a battery charger or a generator to a semi-trailer inside a shed," a police media spokesman said on Wednesday. There have been reports that a cable had been fixed from an electric fence to the semi-trailer.

Both the mother, aged in her 30s, and daughter were pronounced dead at the scene.

Workplace Health and Safety has been advised and police are preparing a report for the coroner.

