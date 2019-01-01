SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say a downtown Syracuse hotel has been evacuated on New Year's Day because of a carbon monoxide leak, and five people were taken to a hospital.

Emergency personnel responded to the Genesee (jen-ess-EE') Grande Hotel around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. The hotel is not far from Syracuse University.

Syracuse Police Detective George Hack says the five people were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

It's was not immediately clear how many people were at the hotel at the time of the evacuation.

Power company National Grid says crews traced the source of the leak to a faulty heating boiler. That's according to spokeswoman Virginia Limmiatis.

A call requesting comment was made to the hotel's general manager.