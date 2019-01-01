ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has appealed his conviction and prison sentence handed down by an Islamabad anti-graft tribunal last week.

Sharif's lawyer Khawaja Haris says he is seeking the suspension of the Dec. 24 ruling that sentenced the country's three-time premier to seven years for failing to disclose how his family set up the Al-Azizia Steel Mills in Saudi Arabia.

Haris filed the appeal on Tuesday.

Sharif, who was removed from power in 2017 over corruption allegations, is currently held at a prison in his home city of Lahore as authorities proceed with several trials against him. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Sharif and his family were exiled to Saudi Arabia by Pakistan's former military dictator Pervez Musharraf who seized power in 1999. They returned home in 2007.