Three people, including a police officer, have been stabbed at Manchester Victoria railway station.

British Transport Police (BTP) said one man had been arrested and that the station had been closed.

In a statement, BTP said they received a call to reports of a man wielding knife.

A man and a woman were taken to hospital with knife injuries.

A BTP officer is also receiving treatment for a stab wound to the shoulder.

Sam Clack, a producer at the BBC who was at the scene at the time, tweeted: "Just been very close to the most terrifying thing.

"Man stabbed in Manchester Victoria station on tram platform. Feet from me, I was close to jumping on the tracks as attacker had long kitchen knife.

"Totally shaken."

He said the man had managed to walk out of the station, "albeit covered in blood."

British Transport Police remain at the scene along with colleagues from Greater Manchester Police and the North West Ambulance Service, they said.