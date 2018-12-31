HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to a fire on a Panamanian car carrier in the Pacific Ocean and says some crew members abandoned the ship.

The Coast Guard in a statement Monday says crewmembers launched a life raft and four of the 21 mariners aboard left The Sincerity Ace wearing life jackets.

The Coast Guard has not confirmed if they reached the life raft. The remaining 17 crewmembers stayed on board to fight the fire.

The Coast Guard says other commercial vessels are also helping with the rescue 1,800 nautical miles (3,333 kilometers) northwest of Hawaii.

The 650-foot (198-meter) ship was traveling from Japan to Hawaii.

The Coast Guard says the U.S. Navy will help with search efforts.