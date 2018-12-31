THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch military police say passengers were evacuated from a departure area at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport for a short time due to a bomb threat.

The Royal Marechaussee police force said in a tweet on Monday evening that officers overpowered a suspect and quickly lifted the evacuation order.

Further details were not immediately available about the suspect or nature of the threat at the airport outside the Dutch capital. Police did not return telephone calls seeking comment.