NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — Officials at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy say their daily operations are being greatly affected by the partial government shutdown .

About 160 of the Connecticut academy's 260 government-funded nonessential employees have been furloughed, with the winter academic break set to end Jan. 6.

The academy says the majority of the 100 nonessential civilians who remain on the job are mostly faculty.

The academy says that it will continue classes and cadet training activities, but that cadets may not have access to academic support services or outreach activities.

Some athletic events also may be canceled.

The service academy has an enrollment of just under 1,100 students. It receives funding from the departments of Defense and Homeland Security.