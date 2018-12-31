TOP STORIES:

PERTH, Australia — Serena Williams overcomes a sluggish start to power past Maria Sakkari in straight-sets at the Hopman Cup in her first competitive match since melting down in the U.S. Open final. By Tristan Lavalette. SENT: 550 words, photos.

TEN--SHENZHEN OPEN

SHENZHEN, China — Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova returns to competitive tennis with a 6-2, 7-6(3) win against Timea Bacsinszky in the first round of Shenzhen Open. SENT: 190 words, photo.

— TEN--ASB CLASSIC — Eugenie Bouchard starts a new season with a commanding 6-3, 6-3 win over America Madison Brengle in the first round. SENT: 300 words.

SOC--DIJON DALL'OGLIO FIRED

DIJON, France — Struggling French first division club Dijon fires coach Olivier Dall'Oglio after six years in charge. SENT: 125 words.

CRI-INDIA-SHARMA

SYDNEY — India batsman Rohit Sharma will not play in the fourth test against Australia because he is returning home after the birth of his first child. SENT: 160 words.

Other stories:

— BKN--AROUND THE NBA — Harden has the Rockets rolling with a visit to the Warriors looming. SENT: 830 words, photos.

