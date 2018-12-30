British serial killer Rose West is reportedly launching a campaign to be freed from jail, and vowed she will not die behind bars.

West, who was locked up for life in 1995 for murdering 10 girls and women, is serving a "life means life" sentence - which should mean she will never be released.

The judge told her at the time: "If attention is paid to what I think, you will never be released."

Originally, the Lord Chief Justice said she should spend at least 25 years in prison, but two years later the Home Secretary, Jack Straw, imposed a whole life tariff on her.

However, according to reports in the Star on Sunday, she has spoken to fellow prisoners in Low Newton prison in County Durham about her plans to launch an appeal in the new year.

A source told the newspaper: "West is convinced that she has become a political prisoner and that no Home Secretary will dare overturn her whole-life tariff because it would be too politically damaging.

"Nevertheless, she is determined to try. She has now served 23 years in prison. She maintains that even if she was guilty, she has served her time.

It is also reported that she said: "I'm not going to be the next Myra Hindley – I'm not going to die in prison".

The now deceased Hindley was the first woman to be given a "life means life" sentence, and Rose West was the second.

Another prison insider told the paper: "What is worrying is that she probably has a strong case. She comes across as a model prisoner and she would have a good chance of fooling a parole board."

West has often proclaimed her innocence, and she lodged an appeal against her 10 murder convictions with the High Court almost as soon as she was found guilty.

She has repeatedly claimed her husband Fred West, who confessed to the murders, committed them on his own. The appeal was refused.

Some years later, she announced her intention not to appeal against her convictions, but still insisted she was innocent.

Last year, reports emerged that the killer was enjoying a "middle class" life in prison, and had foot massages and baked cakes.

It was also claimed that she is in good health and frequently works out in the gym, the Daily Mail reported at the time.

The newspaper also reported that she has taken a hairdressing course, and cuts the hair of other prisoners.