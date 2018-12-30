TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Manchester City tries to bounce back from two straight losses when it visits resurgent Southampton in the Premier League, with Chelsea also needing a win in the early game against Crystal Palace to avoid losing more ground to leader Liverpool. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tries to extend his perfect start at Manchester United with a win against Bournemouth. Burnley hosts West Ham. By Mattias Karen. UPCOMING: 700 words by 1900 GMT, photos. With separates on Sunday's four EPL games.

TEN--HOPMAN CUP

PERTH, Australia — Roger Federer started preparation for his Australian Open title defense in style with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Cameron Norrie as Switzerland beat Britain at the Hopman Cup on Sunday. By Tristan Lavalette. SENT: 360 words, photos.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-INDIA

MELBOURNE, Australia — Captain Virat Kohli says his side has a "great opportunity" to make history by becoming the first India team to win a test series in Australia. India's bowlers needed only 4.3 overs Sunday to claim a 137-run victory over Australia on the fifth day of the third cricket test. Top-ranked India has taken a 2-1 lead in the four-match series. By Greg Buckle. SENT: 620 words, photos.

— With:

— CRI--AUSTRALIA-INDIA-PAINE — Australia captain disappointed with pitches in India series. By Greg Buckle. SENT: 240 words, photo.

CRI--BANCROFT RETURNS

LAUNCESTON, Australia — Cameron Bancroft was out for just two on his return to competitive cricket following a nine-month ban for his role in the Australia test team's ball-tampering plot in South Africa in March. SENT: 270 words.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-SRI LANKA

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — New Zealand needed only 14 balls to crush Sri Lanka by 423 runs in the second cricket test on Sunday to clinch the two-match series 1-0 and claim a historic fourth straight series win. SENT: 410 words, photos.

SOC--PIQUE-FC ANDORRA

BARCELONA, Spain — The investment group headed by Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has purchased FC Andorra, a soccer club in the small country of Andorra that plays in Spain's lower leagues. SENT: 190 words, photos.

SOC--AUSTRALIAN ROUNDUP

SYDNEY — Craig Goodwin scored from a penalty kick in injury time to give Adelaide United a 2-1 win over Newcastle in the A-League on Sunday. SENT: 140 words.

HKO--WORLD JUNIORS

VICTORIA, British Columbia — Adam Boqvist scored at 3:51 of overtime to give Sweden a 5-4 victory over the United States on Saturday night in the world junior hockey championship after Ryan Phoehling scored twice in the final 37 seconds to force the extra period. SENT: 570 words, photos.

HKN--NHL CAPSULES

NEWARK, New Jersey — Rookie goalie MacKenzie Blackwood stopped 37 shots for his first shutout and Pavel Zacha scored short-handed as the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 on Saturday. SENT: 1,560 words, photos.

BKN--NBA CAPSULES

NEW ORLEANS — James Harden scored 41 points, becoming the first NBA player since Oscar Robertson to record at least 35 points and five assists in seven consecutive games, to power the Houston Rockets to a 108-104 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. SENT: 970 words, photos.

MMA--UFC 232

INGLEWOOD, California — Amanda Nunes pulled off one of the most surprising wins in mixed martial arts history when she left the world's most feared female fighter face-down on the canvas. Jon Jones merely did exactly what everyone expects him to do whenever he manages to get out of his own way. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 800 words, photos.

Other stories:

— FBC--CFP-ORANGE BOWL — No. 1 Alabama beats No. 4 Oklahoma 45-34 to reach title game. By Steven Wine. SENT: 940 words, photos.

— FBC--CFP-CHAMPIONSHIP — College Football Playoff: Bama and Clemson again for title. By Stephen Hawkins. SENT: 620 words, photos.

