BERLIN (AP) — The head of the European Union's executive branch is urging Britain to "get your act together" and decide what exactly the country wants as Brexit looms.

Britain is due to leave the EU March 29 but its Parliament hasn't approved the government's divorce deal with the EU, which many lawmakers loathe. A vote is scheduled in mid-January.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told Sunday's edition of Germany's Welt am Sonntag newspaper it is "entirely unreasonable for parts of the British public to believe that it is for the EU alone to propose a solution for all future British problems."

He added: "My appeal is this: get your act together and then tell us what it is you want. Our proposed solutions have been on the table for months."