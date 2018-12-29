MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican military has assumed control of policing in three municipalities of the central state of Morelos and is conducting a review of their firearms, munitions, personnel and equipment.

The intervention affects the municipalities of Cuernavaca, Jiutepec and Yautepec. Such federal takeovers of local policing typically happen when there are concerns about possible criminality or corruption within the local ranks.

The state government said Saturday in a statement that the measure aims to strengthen policing and ensure "trustworthy security forces." Federal police and army troops will be handling security.

The takeovers took place a day after authorities confirmed the kidnap-murder of a medical student who was the daughter of a Cuernavaca university administrator. Her body was later discovered in Jiutepec. Authorities did not say whether the two matters were linked.