SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LIVERPOOL, England — The second half of the Premier League season begins with Liverpool looking to stay undefeated and preserve its commanding lead by beating Arsenal at Anfield. Second-placed Tottenham, which is six points behind Liverpool, can put some pressure on with a home win over Wolverhampton hours earlier in the 20th round. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2100 GMT, photos. Plus separates on Saturday's six games.

SOC--LIVERPOOL-ARSENAL

LIVERPOOL, England — Boasting a six-point lead in the Premier League, Liverpool has hit its best form of the season heading into a home match against Arsenal. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1830 GMT, photos.

SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S SLALOM

SEMMERING, Austria — Mikaela Shiffrin became the most successful female slalom skier in the 52-year history of the World Cup by winning the last race of 2018 on Saturday. The American built on a big first-run lead to beat Petra Vlhova of Slovakia by 0.29 seconds for her 36th slalom victory. Shiffrin also became the first skier, male or female, to win 15 World Cup races in a single calendar year. By Eric Willemsen. SENT: 130 words, photos. Will be updated.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

ROME — Napoli fans are expected to show their support for Kalidou Koulibaly when the southern club hosts Bologna three days after the defender was subjected to racist chants. Also, Serie A leader Juventus plays Sampdoria and embattled AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso needs a win against Spal. By Andrew Dampf. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1930 GMT, photos.

SKI--WCUP-MEN'S SUPER-G

BORMIO, Italy — Italy's Dominik Paris made it two World Cup victories in two days on home snow by winning a men's super-G by the slimmest of margins on Saturday. SENT: 200 words, photos.

CRI--OBIT-STRAUSS

Ruth Strauss, the wife of former England cricket captain Andrew Strauss, has died following a battle with lung cancer. She was 46. SENT: 150 words.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-INDIA

MELBOURNE, Australia — India is just two wickets away from victory with one day's play remaining in the third cricket test against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Chasing an unlikely victory target of 399, Australia will resume on Sunday's fifth day at 258-8. By Greg Buckle. SENT: 630 words, photos.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-SRI LANKA

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — New Zealand broke Sri Lanka's stout resistance late on the fourth day Saturday to move closer to a win in the second cricket test and an historic fourth-straight series victory. SENT: 560 words, photos.

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN-HEAT POLICY

MELBOURNE, Australia — Officials have scrapped the use of wet bulb globe temperature readings for next month's Australian Open which should result in more matches suspended or delayed by Melbourne's notoriously hot, dry and often windy conditions in January. SENT: 190 words.

TEN--HOPMAN CUP

PERTH, Australia — Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter beat Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari to give Britain a 2-1 win over Greece in the opening match of the eight-team Hopman Cup tennis tournament on Saturday. SENT: 190 words, photos.

SAI--SYDNEY-HOBART

HOBART, Australia — Wild Oats XI has kept its Sydney to Hobart line honors victory after a protest against the yacht was dismissed by a five-person international jury on Saturday. SENT: 440 words, photos.

HKO--WORLD JUNIORS

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Boston University freshman Joel Farabee had a natural hat trick in a 6:52 span of the first period and the United States beat Kazakhstan 8-2 on Friday night to improve to 2-0 in the world junior hockey championship. SENT: 400 words, photos.

HKN--NHL CAPSULES

SUNRISE, Florida — Tomas Tatar scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Friday night. SENT: 340 words, photo.

BKN--NBA CAPSULES

NEW ORLEANS — Anthony Davis hit a go-ahead, fall-away jumper with 43.9 seconds left and scored a season-high 48 points to outduel rookie Luka Doncic and lift the New Orleans Pelicans over the Dallas Mavericks 114-112 on Friday night. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

MMA--UFC 232

INGLEWOOD, California — Dana White knew the UFC would take some pretty big hits, both financial and otherwise, when he moved its traditional end-of-the-year show from Las Vegas to Southern California on six days' notice to keep Jon Jones on the card despite his latest positive drug test. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 830 words, photos.

