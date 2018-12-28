WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court term has steered clear of drama since the tumultuous confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The next few weeks will test whether the calm can last.

The justices will confront a raft of high-profile appeals when they gather in January, on abortion restrictions, workplace discrimination, gerrymandering and more. And there already are signs that the conservative justices are willing to take on controversial cases, even though Chief Justice John Roberts seems intent on staying above the political fray.

Roberts has essentially become the court's swing vote since the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy.

The Supreme Court will reconvene on Jan. 4 to consider new cases for arguments in April and into the next term.