RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived in Rio de Janeiro to meet with Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro.

Netanyahu and his wife were greeted at the airport Friday by the incoming president's son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, and Rio Mayor Marcelo Bezerra Crivella.

From the airport, Israel's prime minister traveled to Copacabana Fort where he will meet Bolsonaro for the first time.

Netanyahu is then expected to go to a local synagogue for a meeting with Brazilian Jewish leaders.

According to the Israeli Embassy, Netanyahu will stay in Rio until Tuesday, when he will travel to Brasilia for the inauguration.

The visit by Netanyahu follows a Nov. 1 tweet by Bolsonaro stating his intention to move the Brazilian embassy to Jerusalem. Several Arab nations criticized the decision.