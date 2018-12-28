BEIJING (AP) — The wife of a prominent Chinese human rights lawyer who went on trial earlier this week has been blocked from submitting a petition protesting her husband's treatment.

About 30 police officers prevented Li Wenzu and about a dozen supporters from entering a Supreme Court petition office in Beijing on Friday.

The petition accuses the court handling her husband Wang Quanzhang's case of a severe violation of judicial regulations.

Wang was tried for subversion of state power in a closed hearing Wednesday after being held without access to his lawyers or family for more than three years. The court in the city of Tianjin has yet to announce a verdict.

Advertisement

Wang is among more than 200 lawyers and legal activists who were detained during a 2015 crackdown.