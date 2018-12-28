EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

thru 30, Melbourne, Australia cricket, Australia vs. India, 3rd test.

thru 30, Christchurch, New Zealand cricket, New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd test.

thru 30, Centurion, South Africa cricket, South Africa vs. Pakistan, 1st test.

thru 29, Bormio, Italy Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.

thru 29, Semmering, Austria Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.

No new major events.

thru Jan. 6, Brisbane, Australia — tennis, ATP-WTA, Brisbane International.

thru Jan. 5, Shenzhen, China — tennis, WTA, Shenzhen Open.

Tokyo — boxing, Masayuki Ito vs. Evgeny Chuprakov for Ito's WBO junior lightweight title; Ken Shiro vs. Saul Juarez for Shiro's WBC junior flyweight title; Tauma Inoue vs. Petch Sor Chitpattana for vacant interim WBC bantamweight title.

thru Jan. 5, Pune, India — tennis, ATP, Tata Open Maharashtra.

thru Jan. 5, Doha Qatar — tennis, ATP, Qatar Open.

thru Jan. 6, Auckland, New Zealand — tennis, WTA, ASB Classic.

Macau — boxing, Donnie Nietes vs. Kazuto Ioka for vacant WBO super flyweight title; Hekkie Budler vs. Hiroto Kyoguchi for Budler's WBA light flyweight title; Moruti Mthalane vs. Masahiro Sakamoto for Mthalane's IBF flyweight title.

Oslo, Norway — Alpine skiing, men's and women's World Cup.

No new major events.

thru 7, Sydney — cricket, Australia vs. India, 4th test.

thru 7, Cape Town, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. Pakistan, 2nd test.

Mt. Maunganui, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka, 1st ODI.

thru 6, Kapalua, Hawaii — golf, US PGA Tour, Tournament of Champions.

No new major events.

Mt. Maunganui, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI.

thru 6, Zagreb, Croatia — Alpine skiing, men's and women's World Cup slalom.

thru 12, Sydney — tennis, ATP, Sydney International.

thru 17, Peru — auto racing, Dakar Rally.