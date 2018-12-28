TOP STORIES:

OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING

MOSCOW — The head of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency has asked President Vladimir Putin for help in getting key doping data released to World Anti-Doping Agency inspectors. SENT: 270 words.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-SRI LANKA

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — New Zealand is 325-3, leading Sri Lanka by 399 runs approaching lunch on day three of the second test. Tom Latham is 117 not out. Developing.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-INDIA

MELBOURNE, Australia — Australia is 28-1 in reply to India's 443-7 declared on day three of the third test. Developing.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-PAKISTAN

CENTURION, South Africa — South Africa takes nine wickets for 89 runs as Pakistan collapses from 101-1 to 190 all out, leaving the home team needing 149 to win the first test. SENT: 590 words, photos.

Other stories:

— SOC--SOUTHAMPTON-WEST HAM — West Ham win at Southampton 2-1 to move back into EPL top 10. SENT: 160 words, photos.

— SAI--SYDNEY-HOBART — Wild Oats XI wins line honors. SENT: 320 words.

