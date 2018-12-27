ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Sniffles may have no nose but he has a big heart, and an animal rescue organization is looking to find the 12-year-old Florida pooch a permanent home.

Those efforts have gotten the former stray dog in Orlando, Florida, national news media attention.

While living on the streets in Puerto Rico, Sniffles was attacked by larger dogs and lost his nose in the fight. He was later taken in by an animal rescue group, and his injuries required three surgeries.

Sniffles was adopted by a family in Florida, but he escaped several times. All parties agreed he should find a new home.

Poodle and Pooch Rescue of Florida says they've had 200 inquiries and they're now evaluating which is the best home for Sniffles.