CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities have released a prominent activist who had criticized the government after more than seven months of detention.

Rights lawyer Doaa Moustafa says her client, Amal Fathy, was freed Thursday, more than a week after a court ordered her conditional release. Moustafa says Fathy must report to a nearby police station every week.

Fathy received a suspended two-year prison sentence in September for insulting bank employees and using abusive language to criticize state institutions and decry sexual harassment.

Police also arrested her in May after she posted a video online criticizing the state for deteriorating public services and unchallenged sexual harassment. She faces charges of disseminating false news and joining an outlawed group in that case.

Egypt has arrested a number of activists since President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi won re-election in March.