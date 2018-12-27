RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The general in charge of Brazil's military intervention into Rio de Janeiro's public security is calling the operation an unmitigated success with all its objectives reached.

Gen. Walter Souza Braga Netto made the comments Thursday during a ceremony marking the completion of the operation, which officially ends Dec. 31.

President Michel Temer ordered the intervention, which put the military in charge of security forces in Rio, on Feb. 16 following months of increasing crime.

The measure put thousands of soldiers in the streets and increased operations against drug-trafficking gangs. But some Brazilians say it has not helped address underlying issues like unemployment and income inequality, and point out that the number of killings by security forces spiked.

Advertisement

Government statistics show an 18 percent decrease in homicides compared with 2018.