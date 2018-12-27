California is trying to matter in the 2020 presidential election.

The nation's biggest state has moved up its primary in the hopes of getting some love from candidates along with the traditional quartet of early-voting states — Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

There's no guarantee it will work. California is expensive to campaign in, and that will limit who can compete there. It may also increase the importance of the early states because only a win there may generate the cash and publicity to pierce the California electorate.

California is home to several Democratic presidential aspirants. But it's unclear they will have an edge. Just ask Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, who lost the 2016 Republican presidential primary in his home state to Donald Trump.