TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

Rafael Benitez has little doubt Liverpool is ready to end a 28-year wait to win the English title. While Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp refuses to get carried away after his team surges six points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 win over Newcastle, Benitez is certain his former club has the quality to stay in first place for the rest of the season. By Tony Jimenez. SENT: 670 words, photos. With 9 separates.

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-PAKISTAN

Advertisement

CENTURION, South Africa — Dale Steyn breaks the South Africa record for test wickets and Duanne Olivier breaks the back of the Pakistan batting to give the home team a narrow advantage on the first day of the series. SENT: 640 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

Juventus is forced to bring on Ronaldo for the final 25 minutes, while trailing and down to 10 men. He levels but doesn't have time to completely rescue Juventus as it is held at Atalanta to 2-2. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 720 words, photos.

— With:

— SOC--NAPOLI-RACISM — Napoli coach Ancelotti: We'll walk off with racist abuse. SENT: 300 words, photos.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-SRI LANKA

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — Sri Lanka is all out for 104 and New Zealand is 32 without loss in its second innings, leading by 106 on day two of the second test. Developing.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-INDIA

MELBOURNE, Australia — India is 235-2 against Australia on day two of the third test, with Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli still batting. Developing.

Other stories:

— SOC--PSG-MEDIA — French media ask PSG to reinstate L'Equipe reporters. SENT: 100 words, photo.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports(at)ap.org.