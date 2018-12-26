Disturbing details have emerged of a Sydney man's alleged nail-gun attack on his stepmum in the city's west on Christmas Day.

A festive get-together turned into a scene of horror after Ragni Narayan, 50, was allegedly shot three times in the head with a nail-gun at close range by Akaash Narayan, 20.

After hearing reports that the 50-year-old had been severely injured, emergency services rushed to a home on Messina Crescent in Bonnyrigg Heights about 10.30pm on Christmas Day.

Police allege Narayan picked up a nail gun from his car before firing the weapon from close range at his stepmother's head following an argument.

He has now been charged with wounding with intent to murder.

Distressed neighbours have described screaming and loud bangs as the heated argument played out in the street.

"It think she tried to get in the car and go," neighbour Lin Nguyen told Seven News.

"I think he tried to pull her out."

Ragni Narayan is still in a critical condition in hospital. Picture / Facebook. Source / News Corp

Following the alleged attack, Narayan fled the scene on foot.

His stepmother was treated at the home by paramedics for injuries to her face, before being taken to Liverpool Hospital where she underwent surgery. She remains in a critical condition.

Neurosurgeons were expected to carry out tests yesterday to determine whether she's been left with permanent brain damage.

Another man was treated at the scene for shock.

Fairfield Police Station acting Inspector Paul Luczak told reporters the incident was "horrific" and that the woman had "severe injuries to her head".

"I believe it was three times she was hit in the head," he said.

"They were celebrating Christmas and we're not sure what actually started the incident. It was just immediate family there.

"I believe the husband of the victim was in shock and treated by paramedics.

"The alleged attacker fled the scene on foot but was later arrested in a street not far from the incident.

"Christmas is traditionally a hard time for police because there is an increase in domestic violence incidents."

Police at the scene. Photo / News Corp

"Officers from Fairfield City Police Area Command established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident," NSW Police added in a statement.

At 3.45am yesterday morning, police confirmed a 20-year-old man had been arrested by officers near the crime scene and taken to Fairfield Police Station.