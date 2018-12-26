CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese activists say a protester injured in anti-government demonstrations has died of his wounds.

An umbrella coalition of independent professional unions says Wednesday the victim, Abuzar Ahmed, was shot in the head last week in the eastern city of Gadaref.

The coalition says at least 22 protesters were wounded on Tuesday.

There were no reports of fresh protests on Wednesday.

The protests began last week, initially over rising prices and shortages of food and fuel, but later escalated into calls for President Omar Bashir to step down.

Amnesty International said it had "credible reports" that Sudanese police have killed 37 protesters since the protests began.

The government has acknowledged fatalities during the protests but given no figures. An opposition leader said over the weekend that 22 protesters were killed.