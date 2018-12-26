CAIRO (AP) — Two former Egyptian presidents have appeared in the same Cairo courtroom, with Hosni Mubarak testifying in a retrial of Mohammed Morsi.

The 90-year-old Mubarak, whose nearly three-decade rule was ended by a popular uprising in 2011, could be seen walking into the courtroom with a cane on Wednesday.

Morsi, an Islamist who became Egypt's first freely elected president the following year, was removed from power by the military in 2013 amid mass protests against his divisive rule. The jailed former leader now faces an array of charges in multiple court cases.

Wednesday's trial concerns a jailbreak staged by Morsi and other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood group during the 2011 uprising.

Advertisement

Mubarak refused to answer most questions, saying he needs permission from President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and the military.