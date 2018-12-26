SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Authorities in the Bosnian Serb part of Bosnia have released from detention the man who has led protests to demand the truth about his son's death and whose arrest has sparked tensions.

Davor Dragicevic was released Wednesday after he was questioned by prosecutors in Banja Luka, the main Bosnian Serb city. Police arrested Dragicevic on Tuesday over allegations that his protests were a threat to security.

Several other people also were detained, including some opposition politicians and briefly Dragicevic's ex-wife. The family's supporters rallied in protest, scuffling with the police in the city.

Dragicevic's "Justice for David" movement has demanded information about the March death of his 21-year-old son. It has inspired months of anti-government protests that have reflected wider popular discontent over corruption and unemployment in the Balkan nation.