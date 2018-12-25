TOP STORIES:

CRI--AUSTRALIA-INDIA

MELBOURNE, Australia — India has dropped both its opening batsman among three changes for the third test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground starting Wednesday. SENT: 510 words, photos.

SOC--MAN UNITED-SOLSKJAER

MANCHESTER, England — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can't wait to lead Manchester United out at Old Trafford for the first time on Wednesday against relegation-threatened Huddersfield. SENT: 310 words, photos.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-SRI LANKA

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — Sri Lanka plays New Zealand on the first day of the second cricket test. UPCOMING: 300 words. Play starts 2200 GMT.

SAI--SYDNEY-HOBART

SYDNEY — The annual Sydney to Hobart yacht race starts from Sydney Harbor. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos. Race starts 0300 GMT.

OLY--RUSSIA-BIATHLON

MOSCOW — Anton Shipulin, a world biathlon champion linked to Russia's doping scandal, has announced his retirement. By Nataliya Vasilyeva. SENT: 240 words, photo.

BKN--NBA CHRISTMAS-THINGS TO KNOW

Stats, records and more: Things to know for the NBA's annual Christmas bonanza. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 580 words.

FBC--GENERATION Z QBS

Quarterbacks who grew up with personal coaches, 7-on-7 spring leagues and all they ever wanted to know about two-deep coverage on YouTube have taken over college football. By Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

FBN--BRONCOS-RAIDERS

OAKLAND, California — Dwayne Harris returned a punt 99 yards for a touchdown after Denver failed to down it, and the Raiders gave their fans plenty to celebrate in their possible final game in Oakland, beating the Broncos 27-14. By Josh Dubow. SENT: 900 words, photos.

FBN--BEHIND THE CALL

JuJu Smith-Schuster began Week 16 with a promise to tough it out for all those fantasy football owners trying to win their league championships. He ended it with an apology for a mistake that might have wrecked Pittsburgh's playoff plans. By Arnie Stapleton. SENT: 850 words, photos.

HKW--USA HOCKEY-CAREER WOMEN

PLYMOUTH, Michigan — Kelly Pannek is on pace to graduate from the University of Minnesota in the spring with a finance degree. With two internships in wealth management also on her resume, she is a prime candidate to get hired in the business world. The 2018 Olympic champion plans to put her off-ice-career on hold, thanks to a handmark deal involving USA Hockey last year. By Larry Lage. SENT: 730 words, photos.

MMA--UFC 232-JONES-GUSTAFSSON

LAS VEGAS — A UFC rematch this weekend between Alex Gustafsson and former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is being moved from Las Vegas to Southern California after doping officials reported that Jones tested positive for low levels of a banned steroid, officials said Monday. By Ken Ritter. SENT: 320 words, photos.

