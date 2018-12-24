Supermodel Heidi Klum is engaged to her musician boyfriend.

The 45-year-old German model announced her engagement to Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz in an Instagram post on Monday.

View this post on Instagram

I SAID YES ❤️

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

She has been dating the 29-year-old Kaulitz for nearly a year.

The post featured a black-and-white photo of the couple, with Klum showing her diamond ring and writing, "I SAID YES."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She went public in May about her relationship with Kaulitz.

Klum, a judge on America's Got Talent, has three children from her marriage to Seal.

Related articles:

ENTERTAINMENT

Unrecognisable Heidi Klum dresses as Princess Fiona

2 Nov, 2018 7:39am
2 minutes to read
LIFESTYLE

The weird 'face wash' Heidi Klum swears by

28 Sep, 2018 12:44pm
2 minutes to read
BUSINESS

The ads Kiwis complained about in July

24 Aug, 2018 12:45pm
4 minutes to read
ENTERTAINMENT

Heidi Klum just revealed her 2018 Halloween costume

1 Nov, 2018 11:57am
2 minutes to read