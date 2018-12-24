The couple wrongly accused of the Gatwick drone chaos have spoken out about their treatment at the hands of Sussex Police, saying they feel "completely violated".

Paul Gait, 47, and Elaine Kirk, 54, criticised the way officers searched their home and revealed that they are receiving medical care after being arrested late on Friday evening.

Their statement came as Sussex Police faced growing criticism from ministers, who accused them of "messing up" their handling of the Gatwick drone incident, which caused travel misery for more than 140,000 passengers.

Chris Grayling, the Transport Secretary, chaired an hour-long call with ministers including Sajid Javid and David Lidington on Monday and the first thing that was discussed were the "mistakes" made by Sussex Police, a government source told the Telegraph.

The main criticism surrounded the police's statement on Sunday that there was a "possibility" that there might never have been a drone.

"They talked about how this was a mistake from the police," the source said. "The police know a crime was committed because they had over 200 reports of sightings of drones over Gatwick, and they had detailed 67 statements, including from police officers and staff at Gatwick airport.

"That is what they should have said - but they didn't quite do it like that."

Speaking from outside their home in west Sussex, Gait said: "As you can probably imagine, we're feeling completely violated.

"Our home has been searched and our privacy and identity completely exposed. Our names, photos and other personal information have been broadcast throughout the world.

"We are deeply distressed, as are our family and friends, and we are currently receiving medical care.

"The way we were initially perceived was disgusting, although those who knew us didn't doubt us for a second."

More than 140,000 passengers were impacted by the event. Photo / AP

Sussex Police Detective Chief Superintendent, Jason Tingley, on Sunday revealed that the force had received 67 calls from police officers, airport staff and members of the public reporting drone sightings, but said none of them had actually been confirmed.

Asked about speculation there was never a drone, he replied: "Of course, that's a possibility. We are working with human beings saying they have seen something."

His comments came after the force released window fitter, Paul Gait, 47, and his wife, Elaine Kirk, 54, without charge after spending 36 hours in custody.

The pair were questioned for 36 hours after being arrested on Friday on suspicion of being behind what police had previously said was a "deliberate act of disruption".

Ministers described the "possibility" comment as a "mess up", according to Sky News, and said the police "have not handled their communication response well".

During the call Lidington, Theresa May's de facto deputy, urged colleagues to make it easier to authorise requests for military assistance.

Grayling briefed ministers on his plans to prevent copycat incidents. He has been in talks with the chief executives of all other main airports in the country.

Grayling also described his talks with insurers, in which he has urged them to pay out compensation for the disruption where it is meant to be paid.

The disruption at the UK's second-biggest airport began at about 9pm on Wednesday and affected about 1,000 flights and ruined the travel plans of more than 140,000 people.

More than 200 reports of drone sightings were made and police took 67 statements, including from police officers and airport workers.

A spokesman for Gatwick said: "There were multiple confirmed sightings of drone activity at the airport".

This article originally appeared on the Daily Telegraph.