ISLAMABAD (AP) — A court in Pakistan has sentenced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to seven years in prison for corruption and acquitted him in a second case.

Monday's verdict came after Sharif was removed from power last year over corruption allegations. Sharif, who was serving his third stint as prime minister, has denied any wrongdoing.

Sharif is accused of possessing assets beyond his known sources of income. He was arrested after the ruling was announced. He can appeal the verdict.

Sharif was sentenced to 10 years in prison in July over the purchase of luxury apartments in London. He appealed that sentence and was released on bail in September.