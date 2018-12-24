An emergency services operation is under way after residents reported hearing "cracking noises" at a 30-storey building at Sydney Olympic Park

Concerns were raised for the Opal Tower on Brushbox Street about 2.45pm this afternoon, with occupants telling police they heard the worrying noises throughout the morning.

A police operation is under way at Australia Avenue off Bennelong Parkway.

Fire and Rescue NSW are working to evacuate people from the building.

A spokesman told The Daily Telegraph they had brought specialist rescue equipment to the scene and were using laser monitors to track the building's movement.

FRNSW is on scene with specialist equipment designed to monitor the building for any more movement. https://t.co/K14jrJhauA — Fire and Rescue NSW (@FRNSW) December 24, 2018

Exclusion zones remain in place, with Australia Avenue closed in both directions at Bennelong Parkway and traffic being diverted into Sarah Durack Ave.

Buses have replaced trains between Lidcombe and Olympic Park.