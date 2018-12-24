RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian paramilitary groups known as militias are growing across the state of Rio de Janeiro.

Their latest big illicit business is smuggling cigarettes from neighboring Paraguay. They also dominate large swaths of Rio, controlling services like internet access, cable, electricity and water.

While investigating the smuggled smokes, authorities found other evidence they deemed more troubling, including cameras, online monitoring systems and signs of possible connections between militias and members of Red Command, Rio's most powerful drug gang. That suggests the militias which used to be minor players in the Rio underworld are now calling the shots.

Mauricio Demetrio is an anti-piracy police investigator. He says the growth of the militias is "like a cancer" that won't stop.

Some crime experts say militias have become Rio's biggest security threat.